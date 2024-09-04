LSU Football: Brian Kelly Hints at Changes Coming in the Tigers Secondary
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will see changes occur this week heading into the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels in Death Valley on Saturday.
After struggles occured in the secondary, specifically at the safety position, Kelly and Co. will fall back on a pair of youngsters to step in and make an impact.
Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert will be out for the first half on Saturday due to suspension for a targeting penalty occurring in the fourth quarter of Week 1.
Along with Gilbert, Jordan Allen will be limited in practice this week after suffering a turf toe injury.
With the pair of veterans limited and/or set to miss some time on Saturday, the LSU staff will shift focus towards a pair of young players in true freshman Dashawn Spears and redshirt-freshman Kylin Jackson.
"I think at the safety position we're looking at Kylin [Jackson] and Dashawn Spears to definitely get a good amount of work. Jardin [Gilbert] is nursing a bit of a deep thigh contusion and can't play the first half," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"Jordan [Allen] got a little bit of a turf toe as well. He's cleared to play and he practiced yesterday. Right now a three man rotation at safety. You can expect to see a lot of work from those younger players."
At cornerback, the Tigers expect Zy Alexander to continue trending in the right direction. The Louisiana native suffered a torn ACL in 2023 and has increased his workload over the last few weeks.
Now, it's about getting back on the field where Kelly believes he will make an impact on special teams to start.
"[Alexander] has made really good progress and what you'll see is his workload will increase dramatically over the next four weeks. It'll start this week on special teams," Kelly said. "Then we'll continue to pick up at the corner position.
"The plan has always been about gradually bringing him in and the reps will start with increased work on special teams and then corner work and that will gradually pick up."
No. 18 LSU will take on Nicholls State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Tigers kicking off their home opener in Week 2.
