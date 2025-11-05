Here's the Email Brian Kelly Wrote to LSU About His Buyout After Being Fired
LSU fired coach Brian Kelly last month, opting to go in another direction after Kelly went 34–14 and 19–10 in the SEC during his three-and-a-half year tenure in Baton Rouge. After the decision was made to move on from Kelly, athletic director Scott Woodward—who has been fired in the 10 days since Kelly’s firing—explained that LSU decided to make a coaching change after Kelly didn’t lead the Tigers to the success the program expects, like College Football Playoff appearances and championships.
Part of LSU firing Kelly meant that the program would have to pay his buyout, which is about $54 million. However, a letter from Kelly to Woodward and the team’s administrators obtained by WAFB9 indicated that Kelly is open to a settlement.
Here is the letter below, via WAFB9.
“Scott and team,
“Sending a quick note to confirm that following my termination during our meeting today, I will return all LSU materials in my possession as required by my contract. Let me know if it’s better for me to clean out my office, or if you would prefer to pack everything up and send it to me. I assume HR will be in touch regarding any other housekeeping matters out there, but let me know if you need anything else from me in the meantime. As we discussed in our meeting, I’m open to your desire to reach a settlement of what’s owed to me under the contract, although of course it would have to make sense financially.
“Despite your decision to let me go today, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years and wish you all the best going forward.
“Best,
Brian”
Fischer: Four Potential Landing Spots for Brian Kelly After LSU Ouster
The Tigers turn their attention back to the field this weekend when they’ll look to get their first win under interim coach Frank Wilson against Alabama on the road.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.