LSU Football Bye Week Guide: SEC Games to Watch During Tigers Week 6 Open Date
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continues navigating through the open date in Week 6 after a strenuous first five games of the season.
After starting off the season with a 4-0 record - the program's best start since the 2019 season - the Bayou Bengals dropped a Week 5 matchup to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Behind a challenging performance from the offense in Oxford, Brian Kelly and Co. departed the Magnolia State with the program's first loss of the year.
Now, with a 4-1 record through the first handful of games this season, all focus is on hitting the recovery tables during the open date with a difficult Southeastern Conference slate ahead to close out the year.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
The Southeastern Conference will have multiple impactful games while the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others, utilize open dates.
What are the Week 6 games to know with the Bayou Bengals remaining idle?
Week 6 SEC TV Schedule
Kentucky at Georgia, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Kent State at Oklahoma, 4:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Brian Kelly's Take: Bye Week Goals
"Well, it's like anybody's goal. You want a little bit of recovery. You want guys to focus on their academics, catch up in the classroom, and then let's go to work on the things that we need to be better at.
"Our biggest thing is the details. When we have the details down, our attention to detail, and we have focus on each play, we're pretty darn good. The problem is we can't keep it long enough. We get distracted, and that's what we're working on this week."
No. 13 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium in Week 7 for a clash against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 11.
