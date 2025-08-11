LSU Football Cornerback, Florida Native Has Blake Baker's Attention in Fall Camp

Brian Kelly and the #LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 CB in America last December: DJ Pickett.



The 5-star freshman heads into Year 1 with the Bayou Bengals listed at 6’5, 195 pounds.



Pickett has lived in the weight room + become more physical.



Blake Baker: “He’s put on 20 pounds.” pic.twitter.com/mzDue6tXQo