LSU Football Cornerback Transfer Poised to Make Immediate Impact for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason after signing 18 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After a challenging 2024 season for the Bayou Bengals, Kelly and Co. hit the recruiting trail with force in order to bolster the depth of the roster.
Defensively, there were multiple position groups that were in need of additional bodies to up the competition level.
One position of need: Cornerback.
Corey Raymond, LSU's secondary coach, went to work immediately with the goal of stacking talent in the defensive backfield.
After signing five-star DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond turned his attention towards the NCAA Transfer Portal.
He added Florida's Ja'Keem Jackson alongside Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane.
The pair of transfers made an impact during Spring Camp, but it's clear expectations are high for Delane heading into the 2025 season after a standout career with the Hokies.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Kelly and the Tigers in January after three seasons with the Hokies.
During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said in Febrruary.
"We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
Now, Delane has been listed as a player poised to make an immediate impact for the LSU Tigers, according to 247Sports.
He provides position versatility in the defensive backfield with the LSU coaching staff intrigued at what he can provide the program in 2025.
With a Delane, Ja'Keem Jackson, DJ Pickett, Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland expected to take a majority of reps this upcoming season, it's the Virginia Tech transfer that will have the highest expectations.
The savvy veteran made his presence felt during Spring Camp, and now moving into the next phase of the offseason, it'll be about continuing to build up his body for an SEC slate.
