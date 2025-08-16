LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting True Freshmen That Will Make an Impact in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Day 15 of Fall Camp on Saturday with the program heading to Tiger Stadium for a scrimmage this evening.
Across the first 14 practices in Baton Rouge, Kelly and Co. have seen multiple members of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle carve out roles in the two-deep depth chart.
Which true freshmen could make an immediate impact in his first season with the program?
The Crystal Ball: Predicting the Impactful Freshmen
No. 1: DJ Pickett - Cornerback
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, signed with the LSU Tigers after the program kept a foot on the gas for his services until the Early Signing Period.
Across his first offseason, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has turned heads with all eyes on the five-star while he climbs up the depth chart.
Now, with Fall Camp in full swing, the Sunshine State native has made an immediate impact as he takes both first and second team reps.
"DJ has grown so much from when we had him in bowl practices to spring practice to now. Ten days in, there have been some days where we got to continue to work on his consistency, but the biggest improvement from spring to fall has been his physicality. He has done a really good job tackling this fall," Baker said.
"He's put on, I don't know, 20 pounds or something since he's been here, so the weight room's gonna build confidence from that standpoint. But I've been really impressed, more impressed with his physicality so far than the coverage skills. He's always had that, and he's gotten better, don't get me wrong, but his physicality, he's turned it up a notch this fall camp."
No. 2: Harlem Berry: Running Back
The five-star Louisiana native has turned heads in Baton Rouge since arriving on campus after adding 20 pounds to his frame.
Berry has taken several reps with the second-team during practice and will be utilized across his freshman season, according to Brian Kelly.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good."
No. 3: CJ Jimcoily - STAR
Harold Perkins has showcased his "completeness" in Fall Camp to this point at the STAR position where he's wreaked havoc in the backfield while lining up on the edge, but also making plays in coverage.
It's Perkins' "money year" in 2025 with the talented defensive weapon looking comfortable in Fall Camp while coming off of a torn ACL.
But true freshman CJ Jimcoily has been a winner in Fall Camp to this point where he's seemingly won the backup STAR role.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has looked the part where he'll see the field in Year 1.
No. 4: Carius Curne - Offensive Line
Curne has rolled with the second-team at left tackle with the youngster looking to make contributions across his first season.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
