LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Transfers Will Make an Impact at Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program signing 18 players across both the winter and spring windows.
After a subpar 2024 season in Baton Rouge, Kelly and Co. attacked the free agent market with a focus on revamping the roster.
Now, after signing one of the top Transfer Portal hauls in college football, the LSU Tigers are poised the see multiple newcomers make an immediate impact for the program.
Which first-year Tigers can shine in 2025 and make an impact come Week 1 at Clemson?
A look into three newcomers on both sides of the ball that can step up and handle business for the Bayou Bengals on Aug. 30:
The Impactful Transfers: Offense Edition
No. 1: Braelin Moore - Center
The LSU offensive line will replace four starters from a season ago with the program in need of an experienced piece to keep the unit in check come Week 1 at Clemson.
Insert Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore as the player that can keep the Tigers composed in the trenches come a highly anticipated Week 1 clash against the Clemson Tigers.
LSU has worked with a first-team offensive line consisting of: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis.
It's a relatively young, inexperienced unit up front for the Tigers with Moore's impact set to play a pivotal role in the success of the offense come Week 1.
No. 2: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver
Kentucky wide receiver transfer Barion Brown will be an X-factor for the LSU Tigers in 2025 alongside a talented receiving corps.
Brown is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum to Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Garrett Nussmeier and Co.
No. 3: Bauer Sharp - Tight End
The LSU Tigers added Oklahoma Sooners tight end Bauer Sharp in December after the talented SEC transfer made the move to Baton Rouge.
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer.
The Impactful Transfers: Defense Edition
No. 1: Bernard Gooden - Defensive Tackle
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection a season ago logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with South Florida.
No. 2: Jack Pyburn - EDGE
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season with the Florida Gators where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
Now, he's ready for a new challenge after making the move from Gainesville (Fla.) to Baton Rouge (La.) following his 2024 campaign.
Along with Pyburn, LSU loaded up at the edge rusher position with Florida State's Patrick Payton and Nebraska'a Jimari Butler making the move to the Bayou State.
No. 3: A.J. Haulcy - Safety
Houston safety A.J. Haulcy put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals after making things official following Spring Camp.
LSU had a need at safety this offseason with the program addressing the roster concerns after bringing in both Haulcy and North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley.
Now, Haulcy continues turning heads in Baton Rouge with a strong Fall Camp performance across the first 12 days of practice.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Honorable Mention: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback
LSU has seen a significant jump defensively across the first 11 practices of camp with cornerback Mansoor Delane turning heads early.
The Virginia Tech transfer tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles across three seasons with the Hokies.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after reeling in four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said in February.
"We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
