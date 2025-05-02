LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Former Coveted Recruit Reveals Transfer Destination
LSU defensive lineman Dilan Battle entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April after a short stint in Baton Rouge after signing with the program in December.
Battle, a member of the 2025 Signing Class, was an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge in January.
The Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Timberview defensive lineman committed to Brian Kelly's program in August before putting pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period.
The three-star interior defensive lineman revealed his commitment to the Tiger over a slew of programs including Texas Tech, Cal and SMU, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder took an official visit to LSU in June with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services, and just when it appeared LSU had taken their foot off the gas, Battle ultimately pledged to Kelly and Co.
Now, after a four-month stint in Baton Rouge, Battle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after working with the program for Spring Camp.
Battle has now revealed where he will be suiting up for the 2025 season after committing to the Utah Utes on Friday.
Battle was the lone scholarship player to depart the LSU Tigers during the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kelly and the Tigers landed a commitment from South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden last weekend with Battle departing the program.
Gooden, a native of Montgomery, Ala., comes to LSU after two years at South Florida where he earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2024.
As a junior in 2024, Gooden appeared in 13 games, starting 11 times. He tallied 35 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles.
He sat out the 2022 season due to NCAA transfer rules after spending two seasons at Wake Forest.
Gooden redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and then followed that by appearing in 12 games with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
LSU has added 17 newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program remaining active in the free agent market.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.