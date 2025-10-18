LSU Football Defensive Starter Ruled Out for Top-20 Matchup Against Vanderbilt

#LSU’s Harold Perkins takes the field in Nashville with all eyes on No. 7.



Perkins and Co. will look to make up for Whit Weeks’ absence after being ruled out on Saturday.



Tigers looking to go 1-0 again this week with a matchup vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt.



Top-20 showdown soon… pic.twitter.com/O6UVLbTci3