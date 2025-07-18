LSU Football EDGE Transfer Receives Praise From Former Florida Gators Teammate
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with double-digit newcomers set to make an impact in Baton Rouge this fall.
The program revamped the defense via the free agent market with multple splash additions during both the winter and spring windows after stacking talent.
The Tigers brought in edge rusher Jack Pyburn as a headliner after making the move from the Florida Gators to LSU prior to Spring Camp.
Pyburn, one of the top defensive players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, has added a different element to the LSU defensive line.
The veteran piece has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
He's explosive at the point of attack with his twitchiness being on full display during Spring Camp in both March and April.
Now, an ex-Florida teammate has given praise to Pyburn after catching up with reporters at SEC Media Days in Atlanta (Ga) this week.
"He runs through people's faces. They got a good one, I'm not going to lie. I'm serious, he runs through people’s faces for real," Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks said.
But why LSU for Pyburn? What led the talented SEC EDGE to Baton Rouge this offseason?
“My whole journey my whole life, I felt like I’ve been trying to prove a lot of people wrong. You know, people told me I couldn’t do certain things: I couldn’t be this, I couldn’t be that, I couldn’t make it to play at this level of football," Pyburn said during Spring Camp.
"And overall, at this point in my life, I decided to take a chance on myself and stop buying and listening to those kind of thoughts and just believe in myself. You know, prove myself right.
"And that’s why I’m here is to prove myself right. I’m not here to prove anyone wrong. I’m here to prove myself right of my abilities and what I can do. And I’m just ready to show the country who I really am.”
Pyburn headlines a talented edge rushers room alongside Florida State transfer Patrick Payton, Nebraska transfer Jimari Butler and returning Tiger Gabriel Reliford.
