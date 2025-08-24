LSU Football Freshman Defensive Lineman, Texas Native Turns Heads in Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Fall Camp on Saturday night with the final practice taking place in Death Valley.
After 21 practices in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals saw rotations emerge, newcomers turn heads and intensity ramp up ahead of Clemson game week beginning on Monday.
LSU signed a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle headlined by five-stars DJ Pickett and Harlem Berry with the pair of coveted pieces shining across preseason practice.
The Tigers have received production from multiple true freshmen in Fall Camp, but a youngster that continued stacking strong days towards the end of the four-week stretch was defensive lineman Zion Williams.
The Lufkin (Tex.) four-star signed with the LSU Tigers last December and has quickly showcased impressive physical tools since making his way to Baton Rouge.
During Saturday's final practice, Williams was dominant in 1-on-1's after "pancaking" fellow true freshman Brett Bordelon on two occasions.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is a menace in the trenches, and despite not cracking the two-deep depth chart just yet, will be a focal point moving forward.
LSU has operated with a defensive tackle rotation consisting of:
First-team: DT Bernard Gooden, DT Dominick McKinley
Second-team: DT Ahmad Breaux, DT Jacobian Guillory
The Tigers have also utilized both Sydir Mitchell and Shone Washington with Williams also getting in with the second-team and third-team at times.
On Saturday night in Death Valley, Williams was impressive in one-on-one's where it's clear he'll be a critical component to the program's success in the trenches moving forward.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Larger interior D-line presence who could potentially serve as an anchor in the middle of multiple fronts. Power-based prospect who shows impressive play strength in pads. Capable of taking on or cleaving double teams at the high school level.
"Also flashes stack-and-shed ability 1-on-1. Fits the mold of a traditional nose whose impact is felt more in the run game than as a pass rusher, but does show some closing juice on a line, relative to size. Generally good get-off and snap anticipation. Also throws shot put, including a plenty respectable junior-best throw just shy of 47 feet.
"Sometimes stands up at the snap and can play upright at times. Relative scarcity of interior D-linemen of this physical archetype drives up value as a prospect. Projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter who owns physical tools that provide even longer-term upside."
