LSU Football: Garrett Nussmeier's "Gutsy" Play Giving the Tigers Hope
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier was handed the "keys to the car" after the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and hasn't disappointed through the first three weeks of the season.
The redshirt-junior quarterback patiently waited his turn after wanting to suit up for the Tigers and represent LSU.
Now, his opportunity has arrived and he's making the most of his chances.
Through three games, Nussmeier has completed 70% of his passes (81-of-116) with 895 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He leads the SEC in passing touchdowns (10) and completions (81) heading into Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins.
But the numbers don't do Nussmeier justice. He's shutdown the "gunslinger" narrative after tossing only two interceptions on the season with one of them coming on the final play of the game against USC in Week 1.
Nussmeier has been surgical through three games and has consistently given the program hope week in and week out.
The pinpoint accuracy Nussmeier attains has been on full display with Saturday giving him an opportunity to thread the needle time and time agan.
Here are three of his best throws from Week 3:
Nussmeier has been gutsy time and time again for the Tigers.
In his first career start in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he led the Tigers to a 90+ yard game-winning drive to take down Wisconsin.
Fast forward to his first SEC start against South Carolina on Saturday and he once again proved his ability to battle back. With LSU down 17-0 early in the second quarter, Nussmeier continued to chip away at the Gamecocks.
“He’s a great leader. He communicates that to the group. He stays positive. He throws a pick in the red zone, and he comes back the next series – and you would never know that he made a mistake," Kelly said after the victory over South Carolina. "He can forget those plays and move on to the next. And that’s what you have to be to be a quarterback in the SEC. Elite quarterbacks have to do that. He just has that ability to go back and forget that plan and move on to the next. And, again, I think that that’s what makes him special.”
Nussmeier has been the engine that has kept LSU going through the first three games of the season.
Now, with two games against UCLA (Week 4) and South Alabama (Week 5) to polish his game prior to the "gauntlet" of SEC play, the time is now for Nussmeier to continue carrying his momentum.
The Tigers QB1 has America's attention heading into Week 4. On3 Sports revealed its 10 players to keep tabs on in the Heisman Trophy race with Nussmeier coming in at No. 9. It's all about trending in the right direction week-by-week.
“Garrett Nussmeier, he’s tough as nails,” ESPN analyst and former LSU star Booger McFarland said. “His dad Doug, former offensive coordinator in the NFL, he’s got to be proud of his son. Because his son waited his turn to quarterback at LSU behind a Heisman Trophy guy and in the era of the transfer portal he didn’t transfer. And he talked about yeah, he’s from Texas, but Louisiana’s in his blood. And you can see how much pride he has playing and putting on the purple and gold in the way he played.
“That defensive line from South Carolina might be the best in the country. Those two defensive ends, unreal. And they came after him time and time again and he stepped up and made plays. A lot to be cleaned up on both sides, but I think you’ve got to give — any time you go on the road in the SEC and you get a win down 17-0, they’ll put that one in their back pocket and they’ll lean on that one the rest of the year.”
Nussmeier has an opportunity to place his name in the Heisman Trophy conversation if all continues going accordingly heading into SEC play.
With Kyren Lacy becoming a clearcut WR1 for the Tigers along with other pass catchers in Mason Taylor, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas, among others, carving out roles, the Bayou Bengals are in business on offense.
No. 16 LSU will take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium at 2:45 pm CT with the Bayou Bengals looking to reach 3-1 (1-0) through four weeks.
