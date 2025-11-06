LSU Football Has A New Betting Favorite To Become Next Head Coach Amid Search
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines amid a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge following the news of Brian Kelly's departure in late October.
Once Kelly and LSU parted ways, the administration then made the move to relieve athletics director Scott Woodward of his duties - leaving a myriad of questions surrounding the coaching search for the Tigers.
Now, it's new athletics director Verge Ausberry spearheading the search alongside his committee with the vetting process underway in the Bayou State.
- Scott Ballard, Chairman of the Board
- John Carmouche, Chairman of Athletics
- Ben Bordelon, Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Wade Rousse, LSU President [announced on Nov. 4]
With a coaching search that has stolen the spotlight across the last 10-plus days, there's been one sitting head coach that has social media swirling: Lane Kiffin.
The Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller is the hottest name on the market with a three-team battle brewing between LSU and Florida - along with Ole Miss - for his services.
As of Wednesday, Kiffin has emerged as the betting favorite for the Florida Gators gig, according to BetOnline.
Along with BetOnline, Kalshi - a predictive odds market for sports and current events - has Kiffin as a significant favorite for the Florida Gators job.
Kiffin has a 47 percent chance to be named the new Florida coach, according to Kalshi, with Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz sitting at second with a 21 percent chance.
"When fired Billy Napier over a week ago, the prevailing thought among many was that the Gators would be viewed as one of the top jobs available this cycle," On3's Pete Nakos detailed on Oct. 28. "And that remains true, but with the LSU job open, Florida will now face significant competition in its pursuit to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
"The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance. That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available."
But Kiffin is also the new favorite for the LSU Tigers job, according to Kalshi, where he holds a 21 percent chance to be named the next head coach in Baton Rouge.
The percentage is significantly less than his chances in Gainesville, but according to the predictive market machine - Kiffin holds a strong lead over other candidates.
Aside from Kiffin, Tulane's Jon Sumrall holds the next highest odds at 16 percent - where he is also listed as the frontrunner for the Auburn Tigers gig on Kalshi.
According to BetOnline, there are other betting favorites emerging in LSU's search for a new head coach.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
Other names included in the Top-10 are former Penn State head coach James Franklin, Georgia Tech's Brent Key, and former Texas A&M shot-caller Jimbo Fisher.
It's set to be a whirlwind across the next handful of weeks as the LSU Tigers navigate what is expected to be a rigorous coaching search in Baton Rouge.
