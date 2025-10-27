LSU Football Head Coach Hot Board: Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly
The LSU Tigers are set to begin the program's national search for a new head coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
After falling to 5-3 on the season in humiliating fashion on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies, the Tigers' administration has pressed the reset button with a change in leadership taking place.
"We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a statement on Sunday.
Now, the coaching search is on in Baton Rouge with "Hot Boards" across America being pieced together following the news of Kelly's departure.
Which five potential candidates present significant intrigue?
The LSU Head Coach Hot Board:
No. 1: Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains the hottest name in college football during this season's coaching carousel as more options become available.
The Rebels' decision-maker has received a stamp of approval from the Florida Gators' fanbase as the program begins its coaching search, but what happens now? Does Kiffin remain with Ole Miss? Does he depart for the Florida or LSU opening?
"Kiffin is going to be the top target for all of the marquee openings this cycle as he is a longtime head coach, knows what it takes to compete in the SEC, understands how to develop a quarterback and has a personality that doesn’t mind needling the opposition," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He will be the top choice at Florida as well. The key question in luring Kiffin may be how comfortable he feels with those doing the hiring."
No. 2: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz will be a name to keep tabs on during this year's coaching carousel after building up the Tigers across his time in Columbia.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
No. 3: Jon Sumrall - Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall will be the next Group of Five decision-maker that makes the move to a Power Four program this offseason it appears. Could it be to LSU? Or will other openings across America make the call?
"There will be a few who will not be up for hiring the Green Wave head coach directly due to local rivalries, but Sumrall is ready for a big-time SEC gig," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s a relentless recruiter, obviously knows the region and has the kind of hard-nosed teams that would play well at LSU. The Alabama native is one of the few defensive-minded coaches the Tigers could also have high up on their list."
No. 4: Dan Lanning - Oregon Ducks
The "untouchable" head coach across college football is Oregon's Dan Lanning with a hefty buyout and Nike money running the show in Eugene, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
It's worth the call, but certainly as far-fetched of an option as they come in college football.
"If Woodward is allowed to make the next hire, there’s little question he will target a big name. That’s Lanning right now, though there are questions over if he would leave Eugene, Ore., even for a job like LSU," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"His buyout to exit, both with the school and beyond, is so massive that even others with deep pockets have been rebuffed. If the Tigers truly want to land a big fish, the former SEC assistant would be the easy answer."
No. 5: Jeff Brohn - Louisville Cardinals
When it comes to under the radar options on this year's coaching carousel, Louisville decision-maker Jeff Brohm fits the mold. Would LSU make the call?
"Brohm is Louisville royalty and has virtually his entire family tied into the university," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Would he give that all up to coach in the SEC at a place that could instantly hand him a national title contender right away? Given the number of openings, he may have to consider it."
LSU is set to officially begin the program's head coaching search with a change in leadership made official on Sunday night in Baton Rouge.
