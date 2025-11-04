LSU Football Head Coach Hot Board: New Candidates Emerging As Favorites to Watch
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge with the program beginning to take the proper steps in its coaching search.
After hiring Wade Rousse as the program's next university president, LSU has wrapped up step one in the coaching search with the proper decision-makers getting in place.
Rousse, interim athletic director Verge Ausberry, and the "search committee" will begin the process of evaluating potential candidates with names being thrown in the hat left and right.
Ausberry has pieced together a search committee as the hunt for the next head football coach gets underway in Baton Rouge.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Interim Athletic Director
Which candidates are worth monitoring as the search prepares to intensify in the coming weeks?
Three Candidates to Watch: Hot Board 2.0
No. 1: Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss]
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has seen his odds decrease for the Florida Gators gig and increase for the LSU Tigers job, according to BetOnline.
The Rebels' shot-caller has received a stamp of approval from the Florida Gators' fanbase as the program began its coaching search weeks ago, but what happens now?
Does Kiffin remain with Ole Miss? Does he depart for the Florida or LSU opening?
Ele Drinkwitz is the betting favorite for the Florida job. Is the program altering its search?
"Kiffin is going to be the top target for all of the marquee openings this cycle as he is a longtime head coach, knows what it takes to compete in the SEC, understands how to develop a quarterback and has a personality that doesn’t mind needling the opposition," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He will be the top choice at Florida as well. The key question in luring Kiffin may be how comfortable he feels with those doing the hiring."
No. 2: Kenny Dillingham [Arizona State]
Dillingham has emerged as a name to keep tabs on in the LSU coaching search with the program beginning to keep tabs on up-and-coming shot-callers.
"Dillingham is the prototype of what it is to be a head coach in the modern era. He is passionate about building bonds and relating to his players, he understands what it takes to win and he’s done well on the field in turning around Arizona State," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He grew up in the Phoenix area and went to school at ASU, though would recognize that you get a shot at a job like LSU only once."
No. 3: Brent Key - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has emerged as a name to know during this year's coaching carousel with Vegas believing he'll be a serious candidate for multiple jobs. Will LSU be involved? Kalshi believes so, thought he appears to be a long-shot.
"We all sign up for this. We all know what we're getting into. And when things like that happen, I feel for the people that. Like I said, I say, know that people don't really know in the program or in the organization, that's the people that become disrupted.
"You know, that's whose families become, you know, sit on a fence then. But as coaches, we sign up for this, we know what we're getting into,” said Key.
The Betting Lines [via BetOnline]:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+275)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
- James Franklin (+700)
- Dan Lanning (+700)
- Eli Drinkwitz (+1400)
- Brent Key (+1400)
- Jimbo Fisher (+1800)
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry said on Friday. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
