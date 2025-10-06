LSU Football Injury Report: Brian Kelly's Update on Garrett Nussmeier, Caden Durham
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will get back to work in Week 7 after utilizing an open date to press the reset button in Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. worked through five consecutive games to open the season while navigating an open date in Week 6 to get back on track.
Following a four-game winning streak, the Bayou Bengals dropped a Week 5 clash to the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the program utilizing a bye week in Week 6 to game plan.
Now, after a one week hiatus, Kelly and Co. are full steam ahead to Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the docket.
LSU has been plagued by the injury bug as of late with Garrett Nussmeier not 100 percent, Caden Durham banged up and Weston Davis dealing with a concussion over the last week.
On Monday, Kelly took the podium where he provided a status update on multiple starters heading into South Carolina Week.
The Injury Report: Week 7 Edition
QB Garrett Nussmeier: "Good To Go"
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been dealing with an abdominal injury that has limited his play across the first five games of the season.
Now, after working through the open date in Week 6, Nussmeier is turning the corner, according to Kelly, where he took the last few days to limit his reps in practice while getting healthier.
Nussmeier is "a go" for Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
RB Caden Durham: "Good To Go"
LSU running back Caden Durham suffered an ankle injury in the Tigers' Week 4 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions where he was ultimately held out of the program's matchup against Ole Miss in Week 5.
After practicing lightly heading into Week 5 against Ole Miss, Durham was unable to go against the Rebels where Ju'Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry received meaningful snaps.
Now, he's on pace to play in Week 7.
OL Weston Davis: "Good To Go"
LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis was injured in pregame warmups and was held out of Saturday's matchup against Ole Miss.
Kelly and Co. tossed in five-star true freshman offensive tackle Carius Curne in as the starter where he handled business on the right side.
Now, after working through concussion protocol, Davis is good to go in Week 7.
WR Aaron Anderson: Probable
LSU lead wide receiver Aaron Anderson is dealing with knee, hip and toe injuries, but is on track to play in Week 7 against South Carolina.
“He had a litany of things: Hip, toe, knee. He’s banged up,” Kelly said of Anderson last Wednesday. “If we were playing Saturday, I’d say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”
OL Paul Mubenga: Questionable
LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga is dealing with an ankle sprain where his status remains uncertain heading into Week 7 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
