LSU Football Linked to Promising Young Ole Miss Rebels Transfer, Louisiana Native
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program assembling the No. 1 class in America to this point.
After locking in the Bayou Bengals' starting quarterback for the 2026 season, Kiffin and Co. catapulted their status to the top spot, but there remains work to be done for the program.
Despite over 25 signees making up the class, there is a primary focus on adding more offensive linemen via the window with a new name to monitor from an SEC rival.
Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Oxford after one season with the program, he revealed on Monday.
The Louisiana native signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.
Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.
Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and Co. are eyeing Harper and LSU will likely emerge as the team to beat in his Transfer Portal process.
LSU has inked four offensive linemen to this point - as well as re-sign starting center Braelin Moore - as the program retools the trenches.
LSU Offensive Line Portal Additions (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Now, all focus is on getting Harper to join the mix once his name is officially placed in the NCAA Transfer Portal database.
