LSU Football Loses Promising Defensive Back, Louisiana Native to Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers defensive back Jacob Bradford intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart the program after one season, according to multiple reports.

Bradford signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the top defensive prospects in Louisiana in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but his time with the program was short-lived after departing following the season.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder pledged to the LSU Tigers after flipping his commitment away from the Houston Cougars last fall - ultimately signing with the program during the Early Signing Period in December of 2024.

Bradford took the field in five games across his lone season where he took a redshirt. He will have four seasons of eligibility at his next destination after placing his name in the Transfer Portal on Monday.

LSU has now seen 34 members of the 2025 roster hit the portal as Kiffin looks to build a "championship roster" in the Bayou State.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Which players have entered the free agent market this offseason?

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

- Walter Mathis: Defensive Lineman

- CJ Jackson: EDGE

- Tyler Miller: Offensive Lineman

- Jacob Bradford - Defensive Back

