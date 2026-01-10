Promising Young LSU Football Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal Market

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyler Miller intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Miller signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and one of the top overall prospects in Mississippi out of high school.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder took a redshirt year during his true freshman campaign with the LSU Tigers last fall where he will now enter the Transfer Portal market alongside multiple Tigers offensive linemen.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, LSU saw seven members of the offensive line reveal intentions of departing as the trenches received a makeover with Miller now becoming the eighth to leave the program.

LSU has now seen 33 members of the 2025 roster hit the portal as Kiffin looks to build a "championship roster" in the Bayou State.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

The Departures [33]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

- Walter Mathis: Defensive Lineman

- CJ Jackson: EDGE

- Tyler Miller: Offensive Lineman

