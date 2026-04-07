LSU Football Practice Report: Notable Absences, Rotations Emerging, Freshmen Shining

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers opened Week 3 of Spring Camp on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge with the program quickly seeing rotations emerge on the ponderosa.

In what has become an integral stretch this offseason, Kiffin and Co. have seen a myriad of newcomers blossom on both sides of the ball with the defensive backfield seemingly locked in for the 2026 season.

"A ton of movement from the previous roster, whether it was leaving or whether it was going off to the NFL with a number of good players that left. So we got to come in and spend a lot of time with them," Kiffin said at the start of Spring Camp

"Don't mistake, because you see me doing things around the community or parade or Mardi Gras or a concert, that there isn't a relentless pursuit of greatness here in effort and the way that we work.

"The amount of time spent in this office, that's the only way to do it. It's especially the only way to do it nowadays because you have to do so much so fast with so many new pieces."

Now, with Week 3 of Spring Camp beginning, what's the buzz coming out of Baton Rouge?

The Spring Camp Practice Report: Day 7 Edition

No. 1: The Absentee - QB Sam Leavitt

LSU Tigers quarterabck Sam Leavitt was absent from Spring Camp on Tuesday morning as he continues rehabbing a foot injury suffered last season while with Arizona State.

The first-year Tiger is on schedule and missed Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to remove pins from his injured foot. This has been known by the LSU staff and again, he remains on schedule.

Leavitt is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of Spring Camp, according to Kiffin, as planned.

"Sam [Leavitt] will be able to throw some and participate in 7-on-7, but not the team stuff. It was imperative to get quarterbacks. Our offense is pushed by the quarterback and tempo," Kiffin said prior to Spring Camp.

"The other two quarterbacks are talented players. I’m proud of [GM Billy Glasscock] and our assistant coaches to do that at the quarterback position. It says a lot about the players to come to the same place. A lot of players want to go somewhere where they’re guaranteed to start.”

#LSU signed the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America last December: Richard Anderson.



The 5-star Louisiana prospect has transformed his body this offseason - checking in at 6’3, 339 pounds.



“Phenomenal prospect. It’s just a matter of time… Love how hard he’s worked early.” pic.twitter.com/mXFICgt9UH — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 7, 2026

No. 2: Defensive Backfield Rotation Emerging

LSU's starting secondary has taken shape in Spring Camp across the first two weeks with a handful of names to keep tabs on.

LSU has worked with DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland as the starting cornerbacks while Tamarcus Cooley and Ty Benefield have rolled as the safeties. Dashawn Spears has operated primarily at STAR.

The rotation has remained the same with the five defensive backs working side-by-side across practice.

No. 3: The Offensive Line "Shakeup"

The first-team offensive line saw change on Tuesday (L-to-R): Jordan Seaton, Bo Bordelon, Braelin Moore, Aliou Bah, and Weston Davis.

The second-team offensive line was (L-to-R) on Tuesday morning: Brysten Martinez, Devin Harper, William Satterwhite, Ja’Quan Sprinkle, and Darrin Stray.

Bordelon replaced Harper at left guard with the first-team on Tuesday in what appears to have been the first time in Spring Camp.

More LSU News:

LSU Football 'Making Major Push' for No. 1 WR in America Committed to SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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