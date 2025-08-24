LSU Football Practice Report: Observations From the Final Practice in Tiger Stadium
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Fall Camp on Saturday night in Death Valley with the program putting the final touches on a beneficial preseason stretch.
LSU utilized Day 21 of Fall Camp as a load management day for multiple players, including Garrett Nussmeier, where the Tigers' quarterback did not pass the ball during practice.
The Bayou Bengals went through a walkthrough for most of the day while rotating in both the first-team and second-team without pads being worn.
A look into the availability report from Saturday night, the quick hitters on both sides of the ball and final thoughts from Day 21 of Fall Camp.
The Availability Report:
*LSU utilized Saturday night as a "load management day" for multiple players with Week 1 against Clemson inching closer.*
- DT Dominick McKinley: Did not practice.
- OL Braelin Moore: Did not practice.
- WR Nic Anderson: Did not practice.
- S Jardin Gilbert: Did not practice.
- OL Carius Curne: Did not practice.
- QB Garrett Nussmeier: Limited in practice.
- LB Whit Weeks: Limited in practice.
The Quick Hitters:
*Quick Hitters on Offense*
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier did not throw on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium while utilzing a load management day.
- LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren ran with the first-team while Nussmeier was sidelined on a rest day where he was once again inconsistent during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.
- Van Buren did connect with wide receiver Zavion Thomas on a 65-yard touchdown during live work where he tossed arguably his best deep ball of Fall Camp.
- The offensive line worked with a rotation consisting of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga/Coen Echols, C DJ Chester, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis.
- Note: Chester worked with the offensive line at center with starter Braelin Moore utilizing a load management day.
- It's seems as though Paul Mubenga is on track to be the starting left guard heading into Week 1 at Clemson.
- With multiple wide receivers limited during a load management day, the Tigers worked with a first-team consisting of Barion Brown, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas.
*Quick Hitters on Defense*
- LSU DT Dominick McKinley was not dressed out or working on the bike across Saturday's practice in Tiger Stadium. He likely took a rest day.
- LSU EDGE Jack Pyburn continues to impress this offseason, and despite Saturday being a light intensity day, he remained a guy who turns heads.
- DE Jack Pyburn, DT Bernard Gooden, DT Jacobian Guillory, DE Gabriel Reliford/Patrick Payton operated as the first-team defensive line with McKinley out.
- STAR Harold Perkins, LB West Weeks, LB Davhon Keys operated as the first-team defense at the second level with Whit Weeks utilizing a load management day.
- CB Mansoor Delane, CB Ashton Stamps/DJ Pickett, S Tamarcus Cooley, S AJ Haulcy served as the first-team defensive backfield.
- It's important to note the strong Fall Camp Haulcy has had in August. He's been an intriguing player to keep tabs on, and when flying down hill, will certainly be a player that forces fumbles in 2025.
- CB Mansoor Delane is LSU's CB1. He can be penciled in as a starter, remains intense and has turned heads through Fall Camp. He's an offseason winner and will be a starting cornerback at Clemson.
- DE Jimari Butler, DT Ahmad Breaux, DT Jacobian Guillory/Sydir Mitchell, DE Gabriel Reliford/Patrick Payton served as the second-team defensive line.
- CB Ja’Keem Jackson, CB DJ Pickett/Michael Turner, S Dashawn Spears, S Joel Rogers/Javien Toviano worked with the second-team in the defensive backfield.
Final Thoughts:
Kelly and Co. wrapped up Fall Camp on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a low intensity dress rehearsal in order to get prepared for Clemson game week beginning on Monday.
Both sides of the ball worked against scout teams at times, special teams was a focal point and utilizing pad leverage in 1-on-1's had intensity.
LSU worked through special teams for a significant amount of time on Saturday night while navigating multiple scenarios.
From bad snaps on field goals to both fake punts and fake field goals, Kelly had his program working through all aspects of special teams.
Barion Brown was the primary punt returner for the Tigers on Saturday night with the program preparing to rely on his athleticism significantly in 2025.
Now, with Fall Camp in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn towards Clemson "Game Week" with the Bayou Bengals set to take the field for Week 1 in six days.
