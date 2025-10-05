LSU Football Predicted to Face Michigan Wolverines in Latest Bowl Projections
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the 2025 season with the program looking to rebound in Week 7 following a recent loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) opened the year riding a four-game winning streak - the program's best start since 2019 - prior to a Week 5 loss to Lane Kiffin's program in Oxford.
Now, it's about pressing the reset button in Week 7 with LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks heading to Baton Rouge on Saturday for a night game at Tiger Stadium.
The Southeastern Conference matchup remains viewed as one of the games of the week on the Saturday slate.
“LSU and Brian Kelly are coming off the bye after losing at Ole Miss. Garrett Nussmeier’s health remains a concern as he deals with an abdominal injury," On3 Sports' Pete Nakos wrote.
"How he looks coming off a week of rest will be key to what the remainder of the season looks like for the Tigers. South Carolina already has two losses but could re-enter the CFP mix with a win in Death Valley at night.”
For the Bayou Bengals, the program remains a fringe College Football Playoff contender, according to multiple outlets, with LSU's offense a hot topic of conversation.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is at the forefront of the conversation as a piece of the puzzle that must step up to the plate after a slow start to the year.
“I mean, look. Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better. Every player on offense has got to play better. And then we have to be more consistent on defense. I mean, there’s not one guy that you will point out and go, ‘Well, that was the reason why we lost’. There’s many, many players that have to play their best when their best is needed,” Kelly said following the Ole Miss game.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open. Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays.
"And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball, where they did very very well completing the deep ball.”
With the early season struggles, CBS Sports has predicted the LSU Tigers to play the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl this season on their Week 6 projections.
Wednesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon, ESPN
Michigan vs. LSU
No. 11 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks as the program looks to get back on track and reenter the College Football Playoff conversation.
