LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Arkansas
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will return to action on Saturday for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an opportunity to snap a three-game losing skid.
After consecutive losses to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bayou Bengals will be presented with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
But the Tigers could see starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier limited this Saturday in Death Valley after aggravating an abdominal injury during Thursday's practice, interim coach Frank Wilson revealed.
“A little nagging injury reoccurred itself with Garrett Nussmeier today,” Wilson said on Thursday. “And so, I think he’s probable. A little bit concerning, something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game.”
The injury comes at a time where Nussmeier is looking to regain the trust of the coaching staff after he was benched in Week 11 at Alabama.
Wilson and the LSU staff replaced Nussmeier with sophomore signal-caller Michael Van Buren with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter where the Mississippi State transfer closed out the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday.
The move came on the heels of Wilson stating that Nussmeier is the program's starter, but there would be scenarios in which Van Buren would get the nod.
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson said last week. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Fast forward to Monday and Wilson revealed the game plan at quarterback heading into Arkansas week with Nussmeier the starter - unless injury limits him.
"I thought both of the quarterbacks did some good things... I thought both of those guys did things that need to be improved upon," Wilson said. "I thought Garrett, at time, was spectacular - started off red-hot.
"I felt at the back end we needed a spark and something to add another dimension to our game. I thought Michael stepped in and gave us those things. As of now, nothing has changed in how we have flowed... Both of those guys will play in this game moving forward."
"I thought Garrett did well enough to be in position to be the starter... He'll be the first guy that goes in."
Now, LSU will look to bounce back on Saturday against Arkansas, but could see Nussmeier's role limited due to injury after landing on the SEC Availability Report.
The SEC Availability Report:
Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC)
DB Quentavius Scandrett – Out
WR Monte Harrison – Out
WR Jalen Brown – Out
RB AJ Green – Out
OL Shaq McRoy – Out
TE Andreas Paaske – Out
DL David Oke – Out
DB Larry Worth III – Out (1st half)
DL Charlie Collins – Questionable
RB Braylen Russell – Questionable
LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4)
WR Nic Anderson – Out
DE Gabriel Reliford – Out
OL Tyree Adams – Out
LB Whit Weeks – Questionable
QB Garrett Nussmeier – Probable
