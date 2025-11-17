LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Receives Update, Praise From Frank Wilson
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains in headlines this fall after navigating a challenging season in Baton Rouge.
The redshirt-senior signal-caller has seen significant dips in his production from a season ago while the Bayou Bengals continue struggling in 2025.
In Week 12, Nussmeier was sidelined with an abdominal injury that he re-aggravated during a Thursday practice prior to an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Raazorbacks.
Once kickoff rolled around, it was sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren that earned the start with Nussmeier seen on the sidelines encouraging the youngster in his first start with the LSU Tigers.
“I don’t know if you guys had a chance to see him on the sideline," LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said. "I was so proud of him and his leadership - how he stood by his teammates, how he encouraged Michael through the duration of the game as well - as the entire offense and defense.
"He delivered in a way that was so monumental in the psyche of our team - that even though he was down, he was not out.
"His contributions were significant for the morale of our football team, for the mindset of our football team - to say that he played courageously throughout the year is probably an understatement.”
But with Nussmeier struggling in 2025, while also dealing with an abdominal injury, his status remains up in the air for the final two games of the season.
“I know he’s going to want to [play]," Wilson said on Monday. "We’re going to defer to our medical staff, our trainers, our doctors to do what’s best for him.
"If there’s any way that he can, I know he’s going to want to do so. I don’t have those answers just yet.”
During Van Buren's first start with the LSU Tigers, he wrapped up the day going 21-for-31 on passing attempts with 221 yards and a touchdown with the program snapping a three-game losing streak after a win over Arkansas.
"It was the first in Tiger Stadium for Michael, and so it took it took a minute for It for it to digest," Wilson said. "I think he settled down well. He would want some of those throws back that that he makes routinely because we purposely didn’t ask him to do anything over the top.
“But I thought he finished in a flurry. I thought he was willing to do whatever it took to help us win the football game. He delivered and gave his best when his best was needed. Proud of him and the job that he did.”
The LSU Tigers will return to acton on Saturday night in Death Valley for "Senior Night" against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.