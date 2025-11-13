LSU Country

LSU Football Receives Massive Update on Star Defender Ahead of Arkansas Matchup

The LSU Tigers continue preparation for a Week 12 clash against the Razorbacks, looking to get a key defensive weapon back.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.


The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday with the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) heading to Baton Rouge for a Week 12 matchup.

After consecutive losses to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column this weekend.

For the Tigers, there has been a missing piece across the last three games with star linebacker Whit Weeks sidelined after suffering an ankle injury midway through the season.

There was hope that Weeks could suit up in Week 11 against Alabama, but the team captain ultimately was unable to get back on the field.

"Once we got out there, you know, and we’re in Tuscaloosa, and the juices are flowing, and he’s like, ‘Coach, I can go! I can go,'” Wilson said.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers Football program take down Baylor behind Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

“Well, yeah, right – you couldn’t go yesterday. But that’s just your adrenaline, alright, and so he got himself in a frenzy of a position and he’s a competitor so he wanted to play. But you can’t tell me the day of the game, right.

“And so, we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I’m uncertain right now. Probably hopeful, without medically using the term doubtful or whatever. But he was in great spirits, he’s eager. He wants to be back out there, but we won’t put him out there until he can protect himself and play at the level that allows him to be elite.”

Fast forward to Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference and Wilson provided an additional update on Weeks - believing he's trending in the right direction after getting back on the practice field.

"Whit was at practice moving around, he'll move around again today. We'll see how he holds up today. It's our 'Grit Wednesday' so it's a little more taxing than earlier in the week. Today's a pivotal day for him and his practice to see how his body holds up. We're anxious to see and certainly could use his contributions," Wilson said.

LSU Tigers Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Brian Kelly, Whit Weeks, Caden Durham and Garrett Nussmeier vs. Diego Pavia.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

"Practicing with the team, spot practicing, no boot, in attire, moving about, transitioning but with body weight against him. He'll get that today and see how he sustains and moves with actual weight against him."

Now, as Saturday's Week 12 matchup inches closer, Weeks is trending in the right direction after missing the last three games for the Bayou Bengals - now being listed as questionable.

The SEC Availability Report:

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC)

  • DB Quentavius Scandrett – Out
  • WR Monte Harrison – Out
  • WR Jalen Brown – Out
  • RB AJ Green – Out
  • OL Shaq McRoy – Out
  • TE Andreas Paaske – Out
  • DL David Oke – Out
  • DB Larry Worth III – Out (1st half)
  • DL Charlie Colins – Questionable

LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4)

  • WR Nic Anderson – Out
  • DE Gabriel Reliford – Out
  • OL Tyree Adams – Out
  • LB Whit Weeks – Questionable
  • WR Aaron Anderson – Probable

