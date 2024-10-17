LSU Football Releases Jersey Combination for Week 8 at Arkansas
No. 8 LSU will take on Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night in Fayetteville for the first of back-to-back SEC road games to close out October.
Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of an emotional victory in Death Valley last Saturday after LSU's 29-26 overtime win in Week 7.
Now, it's about remaining hot against a Razorbacks squad that has proven that can beat the top teams in America.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pieced together a gutsy performance to close out the game against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels for a thriller that will be remembered in Baton Rouge for decades to come.
Now, he'll have to carry his "unique" playing style to Fayetteville on Saturday.
"I would say that he is unique. Garrett's in that first year starting but has the ability to have an awareness that 'I've gotta find a way to get through this.' On the sideline, he is talkative, he is always looking for solutions," Kelly said. "What can we do here with the coverages I'm seeing? He'll say I like this play, can we come back to this? I just think he's always engaged looking for answers and that's what makes him unique. Regardless of what has happened prior to, he's looking for success later in the game. Some of the plays that were called later were ones he really likes."
Here's a look into the game information, current betting lines, uniform combination and early prediction:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN Network
The Current Betting Lines:
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-2)
- Arkansas: (+2)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-122)
- Arkansas: (+102)
Over/Under: 56
The Uniform Combination:
The Bayou Bengals will wear their "All White" uniform combination in a game that will have all attention on Saturday night on ESPN.
A look into Saturday afternoon's alternate jerseys:
The Early Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 28
LSU heads into Saturday night in Fayetteville with a "trap game" written all over it by many. After an emotional victory over Ole Miss in Week 7, it's easy to see why the Tigers many not be "as focused" moving on to Arkansas in Week 8.
From an analytic standpoint, LSU has the edge here. A team that's clicking on offense paired with a front four that's handling business in the trenches, the Bayou Bengals are the favorite for good reason.
The defensive end tandem of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones has become one of the top one-two punches in America, and facing a unique offense in Arkansas, it sets the stage for an intriguing matchup.
At the second-level, it'll be Whit Weeks looking to contain a mobile quarterback in Taylen Green. He's proven to be one of the more dynamic signal-callers in college football and Weeks will be presented with a tremendous challenge.
Nonetheless, LSU appears to have the edge early in the week moving into Saturday night against Arkansas with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.