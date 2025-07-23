LSU Country

LSU Football Running Back, Former Prized Prospect Transfers to Louisiana Program

Brian Kelly and Co. see a member of the program head elsewhere, reveals transfer destination.

Zack Nagy

Trey Holly (25) runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023.
Trey Holly (25) runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former LSU Tigers running back Trey Holly has found a new home after a stint with Brian Kelly's program in Baton Rouge.

Holly, a former four-star prospect out of Farmerville (La.), signed with LSU in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-50 running back in America.

The 5-foot-7, 192-pounder spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge but only played in 2023. He logged 11 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown with the production coming in a non-conference game against Army.

Holly has not played with the LSU Tigers since 2023 due to a legal issue involving an attempted second-degree murder charge.

According to multiple reports, the charge has since been dropped.

"An illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property charge is still there on Holly’s name but the running back is still contesting," according to Rivals.

“Obviously, we’ve followed Trey’s situation legally and there’s not much that we can do,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on the situation in Sept. 2024.

“We hope for resolution in the case, but this is out of our hands right now.”

Now, Holly has found a new program after being spotted at Southern University's first Fall Camp practice on Tuesday night.

Southern head coach Terrence Graves later told reporters that Holly will be a walk-on with the Jaguars and is eligible for the 2025 season.

“Holly remained indefinitely suspended at LSU as he awaited trial, which was supposed to start July 7 but had to be postponed because the A/C went out at the courthouse in Union Parish,” The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander said about the legal situation.

Now, he's found a new home after a one-season hiatus without playing football during the 2024 season with the LSU Tigers.

