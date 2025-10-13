LSU Football's Brian Kelly Labeled Potential Candidate for Penn State Coaching Search
Penn State head coach James Franklin has been relieved of his duties in State College after the Nittany Lions suffered the program's third consecutive loss of the 2025 season.
Franklin, after spending more than 10 seasons with Penn State, has seen a catastrophic collapse this year after struggles continued for the Nittany Lions.
After consecutive losses to the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins and Northwestern Wildcats, the Penn State adminstration made the move to take the $45 million buyout and call itquits with Franklin.
Now, the coaching search has begun with a familiar face labeled a candidate to watch during the coaching search: LSU Tigers' Brian Kelly;
"There’s a case to be made that Kelly and Franklin were the two most successful head coaches not to have won a national title and that going from one to the other will only produce the same results in State College, Pa," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"But Kelly is a serial winner and seems like a much better cultural fit at Penn State than LSU. A change of scenery on the coach’s end and a big name on the school’s end could be a win all around."
Kelly is in the midst of his fourth season in Baton Rouge where he flaunts a 29-11 overall record with a 17-7 record in the Southeastern Conference.
LSUs decision-maker inked a 10-year deal with the program when he departed Notre Dame for the gig in the Bayou State. Would he leave Baton Rouge? Unlikely, but as the rumor mill circulates, Kelly has been attached via Sports Illustrated.
Other candidates include:
Matt Rhule [Nebraska]
"This is likely to be the first call for Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft as the two are not only close, but Rhule is also a beloved former linebacker who would bring with him a link to the past," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s also an excellent turnaround artist who has impressed at Temple, Baylor and now with the Cornhuskers. Nebraska plays at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 22 and you can bet there will be numerous signs and chants from the fans begging Rhule to come home."
Mike Tomlin [Pittsburgh Steelers]
"It’s been nine seasons since Tomlin won a playoff game and even longer since that lone Super Bowl title. The Steelers franchise values continuity, but there’s been increasing talk in recent years about a mutual separation if those trends continue," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"While Tomlin could likely walk into any broadcast booth in the country and would have other NFL teams fighting for his services, his style would resonate well in college and could be worth at least checking in on to take a big swing if you’re Penn State."
