LSU Football's Brian Kelly Reacts to New Details Surrounding Former Tiger Kyren Lacy
In a recent interview with HTV10, the attorney representing former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy released new information involving charges surrounding the ex-Tiger.
Lacy was charged with negligent homicide in January of 2025 once Louisiana State Police said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed," which resulted in a head-on collision and the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.
According to the report revealed last December, police stated that Lacy passed four cars with the end result being a fatal car crash, but new data revealed shows he was more than 90 yards behind the crime scene.
At the time of impact, Lacy was more than 70 yards behind the crash that occurred in Louisiana.
“That’s the beauty of the investigative report that I now have my hands on,” Ory told HTV10. “We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars.
“However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key [words] – behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”
“He was back in his proper lane, according to their data,” Ory said. “This isn’t my expert. This is the investigation of the Lafourche Parish district attorney’s office. So I’m here simply comparing and contrasting the district attorney’s office with state police in this matter, their investigations.”
Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, according to multiple reports.
Now, with new information revealed, LSU head coach Brian Kelly has commented on the matter after being asked about the details released last week.
"I thought that this is a process that takes time," Kelly said on Monday. "I think I said back when this occurred that let's wait until all the information comes out. For us to make these universal statements early on it just doesn't serve anybody well."
"I'm following it just like you guys are," Kelly added. "Let's just be patient, be sure all information gets out. He's loved by us, was loved before and is loved after.
"There's not a really a need to talk to our team. They follow it and love Kyren. He was a great teammate and is going to be missed."
The Louisiana State Police says that the agency believes it conducted a detailed investigation following the fatal wreck after releasing a statement last week:
"Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy’s reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash," the statement said. "The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected.
"As with all investigations leading to arrest, the subjects of the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No one disputes that he was behind the crash scene. His swerving, passing cars, and reckless operation caused the series of crash events."
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.