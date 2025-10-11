LSU Country

LSU Football's Leading Wide Receiver May Sit Out Against South Carolina Gamecocks

Brian Kelly and Co. may be without the program's leading wideout, status in question on Saturday.

Zack Nagy

Aaron Anderson 1 scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium.
Aaron Anderson 1 scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with an opportunity to get back in the win column.

After navigating the open date in Week 6, the Tigers will begin the program's gauntlet of Southeastern Conference games with a matchup against South Carolina up first on the docket.

"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.

"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."

LSU Tigers Football: Garrett Nussmeier.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Across the open date in Week 6, the Bayou Bengals saw multiple members of the program hit the recovery table in order to work back from injury.

LSU will return starting running back Caden Durham and right tackle Weston Davis, but one critical component remains in question heading into Week 7 against the Gamecocks.

LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson's status is in question heading into Saturday with the Tigers' leading wideout listed as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report.

Anderson is dealing with toe, hip and knee injuries that have had him hitting the recovery table ever since exiting the Ole Miss matchup against Week 5 early.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers Football program return Aaron Anderson, Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

“He had a litany of things: Hip, toe, knee. He’s banged up,” Kelly said of Anderson last Wednesday. “If we were playing Saturday, I’d say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”

On Friday night, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Anderson is listed as doubtful heading into Saturday.

One source echoed the same sentiment regarding Anderson's status with the leading wideout likely out against South Carolina.

Anderson has totaled 305 receiving yards on the season with 23 catches while leading the team in yards per receptions [13.3].

Heading into Week 7, he'll be a player to keep tabs on with his status in question going into Saturday night's clash.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

