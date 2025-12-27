LSU Football Sees Multiple Players Opt-Out of Texas Bowl Matchup Against Houston

The LSU Tigers will be without a myriad of defensive weapons in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars on Saturday night.

In what will serve as interim head coach Frank Wilson's final game calling the shots, the program will have a depleted roster in multiple areas after entering both the Transfer Portal and 2026 NFL Draft.

“We are in discussion with some of those veteran players who may opt out,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We’re anticipating having the lion’s share of our team in quantity and in quality to be able to participate.”

LSU is expected to be without a several key contributors on Saturday night in Houston - headlined by projected first round NFL Draft selection Mansoor Delane at the cornerback slot.

Along with Delane out on Saturday, LSU will also be without Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins and Aaron Anderson after making the decision to opt-out.

It's also been reported by 104.5 ESPN that offensive lineman Josh Thompson will not be participating in the game - keeping the door open along interior offensive line for a youngster to step in.

With the veterans expected to miss Saturday against Houston, there's a belief that Davhon Keys will get significant playing time at linebacker, Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols along the interior offensive line, and DJ Pickett at cornerback.

Other Names to Know:

Quarterback Tre People

Running back Kaleb Jackson

Quarterback Colin Hurley

Wide receiver Jelani Watkins

Cornerback Wallace Foster

Cornerback Ashton Stamps

Wide receiver Kylan Billiot

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Now, all eyes are on the Texas Bowl showdown with the LSU Tigers and Houston Cougars set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium. The game will be live on ESPN to close out the season in the Lone Star State.

