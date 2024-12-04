LSU Football Signs the No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana Aidan Anding
The paperwork is in. Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have signed the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana, Aidan Anding, with the Bayou State star putting pen to paper on Wednesday.
The Ruston (La.) defensive back announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in late August with Anding making the decision to stay home for college.
Anding, a player the LSU staff made a heavy push for over the summer, is now in the midst of a monstrous senior campaign for Ruston High.
He entered the season as a Top 5 cornerback in The Boot, but after an impressive final season of prep ball, Anding has now boosted his status to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with Corey Raymond and Co. striking gold on the trail once again.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Anding was trending towards the Texas Longhorns in July, but after receiving a call from recruiting guru Frank Wilson and the Tigers, his interest quickly shifted towards LSU.
Then, less than two months later, Anding went public with a decision to remain home and suit up for the LSU Tigers.
Now, with the Early Signing Period arriving, Anding has shut things down and has put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers after a dominant prep career.
Kelly and Co. have recruiting Louisiana with force this cycle with the program also securing the services of the top-ranked running back in The Boot, Harlem Berry.
No. 1 Running Back in America Signs with LSU:
The paperwork is in. LSU has officially signed the No. 1 running back in America with Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star putting pen to paper on Wednesday morning.
Berry, the No. 1 player in Louisiana, will make his way to Baton Rouge as the highest ranked running back since Leonard Fournette 10 years ago.
It's a monumental day for Brian Kelly and Co. with the program winning out for the Bayou State star.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder took Louisiana by storm during his prep career and will now look to carry the momentum over to Baton Rouge.
“We’re real excited,” Berry’s father told On3 Sports. “We can’t wait to make this thing official. The LSU staff has made this whole experience unforgettable for our family. Harlem is ready to show up and show out.”
Berry verbally committed to position coach Frank Wilson and Co. on Jan. 3 with the Louisiana native remaining locked in with the Tigers ever since.
He's stayed loyal to his pledge, visited Baton Rouge routinely and how now made things official after putting pen to paper.
The Scouting Report:
On3 Sports' Take: "Harlem Berry is the most electric running back in the 2025 cycle, with the ability to be a game-changer in the passing game. He possesses elite burst and effortless movement skills. He transfers his outstanding top end speed onto the field in a functional way and is a threat to take it to the house on any touch. For a young back, he displays outstanding vision, reads blocks and bursts through the line to the second level. The game moves slow for him at the prep level. He has the ability to run through contact and shows balance that belies his size. During the summer prior to his senior season, he showcased advanced pass catching skills and could legitimately line up at receiver. — Cody Bellaire, On3 National Scout
