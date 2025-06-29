LSU Football Special Teams Player Departs Program, Transfers to Louisiana School
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge after reconstructing the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the Tigers are positioned well with the "most talented roster" Kelly has had during his time with the program.
“I’m bullish on this team as well,” Kelly told Paul Finebaum this offseason. “Every coach that’s here believes they’ve got the best team they’ve ever had, but we know our roster. This is the best roster that we’ve put together.
"It’s part of a process that has taken a little more time than we wanted, but we’re doing it the right way, and we’re pretty excited about what our football team looks like.”
LSU saw significant movement via the NCAA Transfer Portal with players both departing and making their way to Baton Rouge.
Following Spring Camp, LSU punter Peyton Todd made the move to hit the portal and head to another Louisiana school for his final season of eligibility.
Todd, the No. 1 rated punter in the 2021 class, is now enrolled at UL-Monroe ahead of the 2025 season.
Todd was LSU's leading punter during the 2024 season with 19 attempts with an average of 41.3 yards per punt.
The Louisiana native was the holder on the program's field goal unit, which also emerged as another area of struggle last fall.
The Tigers signed coveted Middle Tennessee punter Grant Chadwick during the winter Transfer Portal window with the program intrigued at his potential.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder graded out as one of the top punters in America after blasting 51 punts in 2024 with an average of 43.4 yards per kick. Chadwick's long was 60 yards on the season as a true freshman.
It's no secret the Tigers were in need of help on special teams with the program struggling in the punting game last season.
Now, Chadwick has arrived in Baton Rouge with the program looking to see an improvement on special teams heading into the 2025 season.
