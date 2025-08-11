LSU Football Staffer Breaks Down Tigers Quarterback Room Behind Garrett Nussmeier
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Week 3 of Fall Camp on Monday morning with the program ramping up the intensity after nine practices.
In Week 2, the Bayou Bengals saw a "scare" once rumors circulated surrounding starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and a knee injury suffered last Wednesday.
Kelly quickly silenced the rumor mill and revealed that Nussmeier is dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee and is good to go.
The Tigers' QB1 was on the practice field on Saturday for Day 9 of Fall Camp with Nussmeier looking the part during live scrimmage periods.
But behind Nussmeier, what does LSU's quarterback room look like?
The Tigers signed Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren last December after making the move to Baton Rouge while returning Colin Hurley and defensive back/running back turned quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson also in the mix.
Last Friday, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan broke down the quarterback room and the options LSU has behind Nussmeier.
Joe Sloan's Take: LSU's OC Breaks Down the QB Room
Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State Transfer
"Obviously, Michael played a lot of football in terms of experience and understanding what it's like to get hit. What it's like to throw an interception and have to come back and play the next drive. I think he has a ton of those experiences.
"That is hard to prepare somebody for if they haven't gone through it. I think he brings that level, and he understands what it's going to take.
"I've been really proud of his growth, just his approach daily since he's gotten here. I think you've really seen him mature and transition into being a second-year player. It's been fun to watch. He's a fun guy to be around; he's kind of quiet initially, so we just make him yell around the hallways, which he does.
"He's fun, though. He takes hard coaching well and wants to be great. From the spring, we have a lot of offense. This is a big offense. I think learning all that was a lot for him initially. He's really smart. But still, it's just a lot.
"Taking it into the summer working at it, and then into August, I think he's had his best couple days the last couple of days.
"Seeing him take more command, understand it, every rep he has, he grows. That's what I want to see. I think some things technically, he continues to get better at and make them more and more of."
Colin Hurley: Redshirt-Freshman
"It's been fun to have Collin back out there and coaching reps. He's so talented. He's really smart and has great vision. His thing is a lot of these reps are brand new; learning, coming back, correcting it, learning, coming back, correcting it. He makes some freaky throws.
"As he keeps growing every day and slowly knocks those freshman things out, he has shown the ability to do everything that we need him to do."
Ju'Juan Johnson: Redshirt-Freshman
"Ju'Juan just brings a lot of different options to the offense. Obviously, he's a different style of player than the other guys. He's been fun in the room because he's going from being a first-year player to being a second-year player.
"You can see his confidence and personality showing and continuing to grow. I think he's developing in the position. Obviously, he's a guy that can do a lot of different things."
LSU returns to the practice fields on Monday morning with Week 3 of Fall Camp set to open in Baton Rouge.
