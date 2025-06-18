LSU Football Staffer Set to Depart Baton Rouge for Position With UCLA Bruins
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program undergoing change to the staff.
Along with making moves to the current roster after signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the Tigers have seen shakeup to the staff.
Kelly and Co. have seen multiple support staff members reveal intentions of departing Baton Rouge for opportunities elsewhere across the last handful of months.
Now, LSU has seen another member of the personnel department reveal a move after Jake Sugarman will reportedly join the UCLA Bruins staff for the 2025 season, according to 247 Sports.
Sugarman, who spent time with the Arizona State Sun Devils prior to his time as a Player Personnel Graduate Assistant for the Tigers in 2025, will become UCLA's Director of Scouting and High School Relations.
The Minnesota native will head to his third program in as many seasons as he continues rising up the ranks at the collegiate level.
Kelly and Co. have seen multiple staffers depart Baton Rouge this offseason. Who's out?
The Departing Members:
No. 1: Jordan Arcement - Director of Player Development
Arcement served as Director of Player Development for LSU where he was promoted to that position in January of 2023.
He previously served as a recruiting specialist for the Tigers during the 2022 season.
Acrement was heavily involved in LSU’s recruiting efforts as well as the program’s NIL initiatives where he's now received an opportunity to join Athletes First to assist in adapting to the revenue sharing era of college football, according to On3 Sports.
Prior to joining the LSU support staff, Arcement spent nearly three years at the University of Virginia where he worked his way up to Director of Recruiting Communications after serving as a senior scout and regional scout for the Cavaliers.
No. 2: Bobby Barham - Assistant Director of Recruiting
Barham joined the LSU football staff in February of 2022 where he's served various roles for the Tigers during his time with the program; most recently as Assistant Director of Recruiting.
Prior to being promoted to the Assistant Director of Recruiting role, he previously worked as the on-campus recruiting coordinator for the Tigers.
Barham originally joined LSU staff as a defensive personnel analyst.
Now, Barham has taken to social media where he revealed he will be departing Baton Rouge and will take an opportunity elsewhere moving forward.
No. 3: Preston Tiffany - Director of Player Personnel
LSU Director of Player Personnel, Preston Tiffany, made his way to Baton Rouge in February of 2024 to take on a pivotal role behind the scenes for the Tigers.
He arrived in Louisiana after four years with the Ole Miss Rebels where he worked his way from a recruiting and personnel assistant to director of player personnel in his final season with the Rebels.
According to LSU Athletics, Tiffany played a key role in acquiring talent that produced the best season in Ole Miss history in 2023 as the Rebels won a program-record 11 games, defeated Penn State in the Peach Bowl and finished the year ranked No. 9 in the nation.
Now, Tiffany is headed to the National Football League after accepting a role with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have seen multiple support staff members depart Baton Rouge this offseason with the program retooling several areas of the personnel department.
