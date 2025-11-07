LSU Football Star Defensive Weapon Not Expected To Play Against Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is "not expected to play" on Saturday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to On3 Sports.
The Tigers First-Team All-SEC linebacker has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and has been viewed as doubtful this week after not taking the practice field.
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson revealed earlier this week that Weeks is able to put weight on the ankle and run in a straight line, but he needs to be able handle business in other ways as a football player.
“That’s the true test,” Wilson said. “If you walk out today and you just ask him to run, he can do that. We have to put him in situations to gauge his pain tolerance to see if he could. He has a high threshold for pain tolerance, but you just don’t know because it’s not just muscles that are in there.
“Sometimes it’s nerves and those other things that can be annoying, if you will, or sharp pains. We’ll see if that subsides and allows him to be at his best.”
Meanwhile, LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne has been taken off of the SEC Availability Report and will give it a go on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
"Carius will have a chance," Wilson said. "I think his progress has been a steady one. He has played more and more in each one of the practices, and so I'm optimistic that he’ll have an opportunity to play for us."
The LSU Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against No. 4 Alabama with another chapter of the iconic rivalry set to unfold.
"We will go into the game and we'll compete," Wilson said. "After the first series, we'll make an adjustment. After the first half, we'll make an adjustment. At halftime, we'll continue to make adjustments. Then the third quarter and on through the fourth quarter, until there's no more zeros on the clock.
"We're prepared to compete, make adjustments, and continue to work with a workman's-like mentality to the best of our ability. So that's our game plan. That's our mindset with a hard hat and a lunch pail, going to do work."
