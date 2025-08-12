LSU Football Starting Wide Receiver Back To 100%, Making Plays in Fall Camp

The #LSU Practice Report: Day 11



- WR Zavion Thomas with the play of the day on a TD reception from G. Nussmeier over DJ Pickett.

- Harold Perkins remaining a force during live periods

- WR A. Anderson getting back in a groove in 7v7

- CB Mansoor Delane with another strong day📈 pic.twitter.com/f7pxluJVB1