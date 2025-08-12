LSU Football Starting Wide Receiver Back To 100%, Making Plays in Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program returning to the practice fields for Day 11 on Tuesday.
For the LSU offense, starting wide receiver Aaron Anderson has returned to 100% after battling knee inflammation/soreness across the last few weeks.
The Louisiana native practiced on Day 1 of Fall Camp where he received first-team reps, but proceeded to be sidelined from Days 2-7
Fast forward to Day 8 last Friday and Anderson was limited to a certain degree while working through non-contact work. That carried into Saturday and Monday on the practice field.
On Tuesday, Anderson was back at 100 percent where he worked through both 11-on-11 work and 7-on-7 live periods as well for the Tigers.
According to Brain Kelly, Anderson has received medical treatment on his knee, but is not expected to miss playing time as it currently stands heading into the 2025 season.
“He really has an arthritic knee, generally speaking,” Kelly said, according to The Advocate. “You wouldn’t call it arthritis, but it’s a cranky knee that we needed to calm down. We cut him back.
"He has gotten some medicine for it. He feels really good, and there was no need for us to have him be a habitual guy that has a sore knee.”
Anderson headlines an impressive wide receiver unit with multiple Tigers preparing to shine during the 2025 season.
Alongside Anderson, the Bayou Bengals return key contributors Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker with the critical components looking to make an impact in 2025.
LSU also secured transfer additions Nic Anderson [Oklahoma], Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Destyn Hill [Florida State] to round out the standout receiving corps.
Kelly and Co. eye a Week 1 for the first time in over a handful of seasons with all eyes on Aug. 30 at Clemson.
“We’ve addressed this in January,” Kelly told reporters. “We addressed it with the guys that we brought in. We addressed it in the way we trained our football team. We addressed it in spring ball, and then into our off season, and again, we’ve made it pretty known. You know what our goal is, and our goal is to go 1-0.
“If there’s anything that is slightly different from in years past, it’s that we are so much more intentional about getting to Aug. (30) in January, and that focus has remained the same for the last seven and a half months.”
Now, all eyes are on Anderson and the receiving corps with the chance to lead a special LSU offense in 2025.
