LSU Football Starting Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Dealing With Multiple Injuries
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will utilize the open date this week to hit the recovery tables and gear up for an Oct. 11 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After suffering the program's first loss of the 2025 season last weekend, No. 13 LSU will be eyeing a two-week stretch to "get right" ahead of the backend of the schedule.
“Certainly the open date is for us to work on the things that need to get better,” Kelly said. “We need to be more consistent in all phases of our game. We’ve had some really bright spots, and those are the things that we’re going to be able to highlight to our team.
"But we have areas that we need to continue to work at to get better. So, this is a work week. This is a week where we look to be better in the details. We’ll take advantage of it that way and then get ourselves ready for South Carolina next week."
This is a week where the program will see the likes of Garrett Nussmeier, Aaron Anderson, and Whit Weeks. among others, hit the recovery table to get back to speed.
Anderson, LSU's starting wide receiver, has been off to a strong start to the 2025 season, but continues dealing with minor injuries.
He's up to 305 yards on 23 receptions this season while carving out a path as the program's lead reciever, but getting back fully healthy is of the utmost important.
“He had a litany of things: Hip, toe, knee. He’s banged up,” Kelly said of Anderson on Wednesday. “If we were playing Saturday, I’d say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”
The LSU Tigers are averaging 27.0 points per game across five weeks with that number being inflated due to a 56 point showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Aside from the 56 points against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU has scored 17 points [Clemson], 23 points [Louisiana Tech], 20 points [Florida] and 19 points [Ole Miss] through five games.
LSU's 27.0 points per game places the Tigers at No. 80 in college football when it comes to points per contest.
It's imperative Nussmeier and Anderson get healthy in order for this LSU offense to hit its stride.
No. 13 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium in Week 7 [Oct. 11] for a matchup against South Carolina for a night game in Baton Rouge.
