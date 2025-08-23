LSU Football Starting Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Praises Garrett Nussmeier
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas continues navigating a standout Fall Camp in Baton Rouge as he gears up for his second season in Baton Rouge.
Thomas made the move to join Brian Kelly's program prior to the 2024 season where he made an instant impact in multiple facets of the game.
The Louisiana native is a critical weapon on special teams and has been utilized well as a gadget wide receiver on offense with all eyes on his second year with the program.
As a return specialist, Thomas led the Southeastern Conference in kickoff return yardage with 633 yards while ranking second in the league in return average at 26.4 yards per attempt last season.
Fast forward to the 2025 season and it's clear that Thomas will have an expanded role on offense with the Tigers lining him up in multiple slots during Fall Camp.
Kelly has praised his veteran wide receiver and what he can provide the program:
"I think the first thing that stands out is his leadership. He's been great in the offseason. I think there's more of a comfort level in how things are done here on a day-to-day basis coming in from Mississippi State," Kelly said.
"Obviously, he impacted our team last year, but we just felt like his role could be expanded. He's a talented runner of the football."
Thomas is a true gadget receiver where he can impact the game in a myriad of ways with the ball in hs hands.
"He certainly, from a wide receiver standpoint, helped our team last year. We think he can help us even more. So it has grown, that role," Kelly said.
"But I think it's grown because he's handled it so well in all the other areas as well. He's been a really good representative of what we want to do and how we do it. And we're going to reward guys like that who have that ability."
Now, with the 2025 season inching closer, Thomas has all eyes on Week 1 at Clemson while falling back on his quarterback to lead the program to a victory,
"We've gotta just be ourselves. Come together and go out and do what we're coached to do each and every day. We'll be 1-0," Thomas said on Friday.
"Nussmeier is a great leader. When he talks, everybody's quiet, everybody knows when Nuss is mad, it's time to get going. Following a guy like that knowing he wants the best for you, wants the best for the team, I love Nuss.
"Best quarterback in the nation, pick your poison. He's in tune with everything, even the small things that you'd think would go over somebody's head, that's what he's on the most."
LSU will open the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 with all eyes on the Week 1 clash on the road.
