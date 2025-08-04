LSU Football Starting Wideout Receives Positive Injury Update After Missing Practice
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Week 2 of Fall Camp on Monday with the program returning to the practice fields in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers showcased a new-look roster across four practices after attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with multiple immediate impact players suiting up.
With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, one topic surrounding the program was the availability of starting wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
The Louisiana native practiced on Day 1 where he received first-team reps, but proceeded to be sidelined for the final three practices of the week.
According to Brain Kelly, Anderson has received medical treatment on his knee, but is not expected to miss playing time as it currently stands.
“He really has an arthritic knee, generally speaking,” Kelly said, according to The Advocate. “You wouldn’t call it arthritis, but it’s a cranky knee that we needed to calm down. We cut him back.
"He has gotten some medicine for it. He feels really good, and there was no need for us to have him be a habitual guy that has a sore knee.”
Anderson headlines an impressive wide receiver unit with multiple Tigers preparing to shine during the 2025 season.
Alongside Anderson, the Bayou Bengals return key contributors Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker with the critical components looking to make an impact in 2025.
LSU also secured transfer additions Nic Anderson [Oklahoma], Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Destyn Hill [Florida State] to round out the standout receiving corps.
Kelly and Co. eye a Week 1 for the first time in over a handful of seasons with all eyes on Aug. 30 at Clemson.
“We’ve addressed this in January,” Kelly told reporters. “We addressed it with the guys that we brought in. We addressed it in the way we trained our football team. We addressed it in spring ball, and then into our off season, and again, we’ve made it pretty known. You know what our goal is, and our goal is to go 1-0.
“If there’s anything that is slightly different from in years past, it’s that we are so much more intentional about getting to Aug. (30) in January, and that focus has remained the same for the last seven and a half months.”
