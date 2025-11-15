LSU Football To Make Quarterback Change Against Arkansas Amid Garrett Nussmeier Injury
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's Week 12 SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tigers' starting signal-caller aggravated an abdominal injury during LSU's practice on Thursday where he then landed on the SEC Availability Report as "probable" for this weekend against Arkansas.
“A little nagging injury reoccurred itself with Garrett Nussmeier today,” LSU interim head coach Wilson said on Thursday. “And so, I think he’s probable.
"A little bit concerning, something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game.”
Now, fast forward to Friday night's SEC Availability Report, and Nussmeier has been downgraded to questionable with multiple reports stating that Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren is now in line to start.
"It’s looking increasingly likely that LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier won’t start vs. Arkansas tomorrow due to injury and that backup Michael Van Buren will end up getting the start," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X. "Final determination expected to be made tomorrow."
The injury comes at a time where Nussmeier is looking to regain the trust of the coaching staff after he was benched in Week 11 at Alabama.
Wilson and the LSU staff replaced Nussmeier with Van Buren at the 6:26 mark in the third quarter where the sophomore signal-caller closed out the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday.
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson said last week. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Now, it's looking likely that Van Buren will start on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks when the LSU Tigers return to Death Valley for an SEC matchup. Kickoff is for 11:45 a.m. CT.
The SEC Availability Report: Friday Edition
Arkansas Razorbacks
- DB Quentavius Scandrett – Out
- WR Monte Harrison – Out
- WR Jalen Brown – Out
- RB AJ Green – Out
- OL Shaq McRoy – Out
- TE Andreas Paaske – Out
- DL David Oke – Out
- DB Larry Worth III – Out (1st half)
- RB Braylen Russell – Doubtful
- DL Charlie Collins – Questionable
LSU Tigers
- WR Nic Anderson – Out
- DT Ahmad Breaux – Out
- DE Gabriel Reliford – Out
- OL Tyree Adams – Out
- LB Whit Weeks – Out
- QB Garrett Nussmeier – Questionable
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.