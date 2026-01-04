Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program tied to double-digit high-profile free agents.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, it was clear the Transfer Portal window would play an integral role in the trajectory of the program heading into the 2026 season with a focus on reconstructing the roster.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have locked in visits with the following transfers, @Rivals reports:



- Brendan Sorsby: No. 1 QB

- Chaz Coleman: No. 1 EDGE

- Stephiylan Green: No. 5 DL

- Terrell Anderson: No. 7 WR

- Eugene Wilson: Top-10 WR



LSU is working fast behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/rTYnBb8GMV — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 3, 2026

Now, LSU has been linked to multiple Top-100 prospects in the Transfer Portal, but are also looking for hidden gems.

That includes McNeese State defensive Javon Davis as a player that LSU has been "in-contact" with as his process heats up.

The Cowboys safety has heard from the likes of th LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Kentucky Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among several others.

The 6-foot, 183-pounder has played over 2,000 career snaps across his time with McNeese State and is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he posted 36 tackles, 3 interceptions and 8 passes defended this year.

The following schools have been in contact with McNeese CB Javon Davis, @TheCarterlife35 tells @chris_hummer:



Kentucky

LSU

USC

Wisconsin

Georgia Tech

Texas A&M

Kansas State

UTEP

New Mexico

Arkansas State

Buffalohttps://t.co/2Kh0EHwUi2 https://t.co/I3NvvcEwwN — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 2, 2026

LSU remains in pursuit of defensive backs in the Transfer Portal with the program expected to host Florida Gators' Jordan Castell in the mix for a visit.

The experienced safety has plenty of SEC experience across his three seasons in Gainesville where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN in 2023.

The Sunshine State native has been one of Florida's key contributors on defense after recording 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across three seasons after starting in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) rushes for yards against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, he's eyeing a visit to LSU with a schedule being revealed on Saturday night, according to Rivals:

Ole Miss: January 4

Kentucky: January 5

LSU: January 8

LSU is in the market for multiple defensive weapons with secondary coach Corey Raymond looking to intensify his pursuit for the talented Florida transfer after locking in his final visit as the trio of SEC schools battle it out.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: