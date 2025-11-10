LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Betting Odds
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will return to Death Valley in Week 12 for an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
After consecutive losses to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column against Razorbacks.
Arkansas sits with a 2-7 record - to go along with 0-5 in SEC play - where LSU is set to enter as the betting favorite on Saturday.
"We will go into the game and we'll compete," LSU interim Frank Wilson said prior to Week 11. "After the first series, we'll make an adjustment. After the first half, we'll make an adjustment. At halftime, we'll continue to make adjustments. Then the third quarter and on through the fourth quarter, until there's no more zeros on the clock.
"We're prepared to compete, make adjustments, and continue to work with a workman's-like mentality to the best of our ability. So that's our game plan. That's our mindset with a hard hat and a lunch pail, going to do work."
Now, LSU will look to bounce back in Wilson's second game as the decision-maker after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -205
- Arkansas: +168
Total
- Over 55.5 (-104)
- Under 55.5 (-118)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
