LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: ABC Reveals Announcing Crew for the Week 3 Clash
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium for a matchup against the Florida Gators to open Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly's program will enter the Week 3 clash unblemished with a 2-0 record after back-to-back wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech to open the 2025 season.
LSU has utilized a consistent attack on defense with the program's decision-maker raving about what the unit has done across the first two weeks of the season.
"I think it starts at the back end of the defense. Coverage ability, tackling; we've been really good tacklers. So, I think what stands out right away is the ability to cover down, contest throws, tackling in the back end of the defense," Kelly said. "Those things start to really show themselves. And then I think the front seven plays well together. It's well-synced.
"I think just having a second year in the scheme and everybody feeling comfortable with Blake's scheme up front, and then the coverage ability and tackling ability on the back end would be probably the two things that I would highlight."
Now, all eyes are on the Week 3 clash in Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to piece together a strong performance in order to start the season 3-0 with an early SEC win.
A look into the LSU versus Florida game information, announcing team for Saturday night, and current betting lines.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
On The Call:
ABC has revealed the announcing team for Saturday night in Baton Rouge for the primetime Southeastern Conference clash.
Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Greg McElroy
Sideline Reporter: Molly McGrath
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-115)
- Florida: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -310
- Florida: +250
Total
- Over 48.5 (-112)
- Under 48.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers opened as 9.5-point favorites with the over/under initially being set at 52.5 once the lines opened on Sunday.
Now, the line has shrunk to LSU becoming a 7.5 favorite with an over/under sitting at 48.5 as Vegas continues adjusting the Week 3 odds.
LSU and Florida will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC with the Tigers set to open Southeastern Conference play in Baton Rouge.
