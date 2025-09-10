LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen in Week 3
No. 3 LSU continues preparation for the program's Southeastern Conference opener against the Florida Gators with kickoff inching closer in Week 3.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter the matchup against Billy Napier's program with an unblemished record, but it's clear Kelly's crew has another gear to hit.
This week, the Bayou Bengals have focused on the details ahead of Saturday's matchup against Florida with offensive execution of the utmost importance.
"This is what it looks like as you build continuity within your offensive structure," Kelly said on Wednesday. "We're not pressing any alarm bells, it's early in the season. Will we get better? Do we need to get better? Absolutely.
"But this is a process we were committed to and knew there was going to be some development that would need to take place. The splash is 50, 60 points a game but to me at the end of the day is winning football games.
"We're 2-0 and know we need to play better offensively but also knew this was gonna be a process for us."
Now, LSU enters Week 3 as the favorites over Florida, but what do the oddsmakers believe could happen as the line shrinks ahead of Saturday night in Death Valley.
A look into the LSU versus Florida game information, what the oddsmakers believe will happen and the SP+ expert computer model picks.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-105)
- Florida: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: -290
- Florida: +235
Total
- Over 48.5 (-108)
- Under 48.5 (-112)
The LSU Tigers opened as 9.5-point favorites with the over/under initially being set at 52.5 once the lines opened on Sunday.
Now, the line has shrunk to LSU becoming a 7.5 favorite with an over/under sitting at 48.5 as Vegas continues adjusting the Week 3 odds.
The oddsmakers are giving the Bayou Bengals the edge at home in Tiger Stadium against the Gators on Saturday night.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: LSU Gets It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model, Kelly and Co. are expected to win by a 2.8-point margin in a close showdown in Death Valley.
This is significantly different than the current betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and other professional books that have the LSU Tigers listed as 7.5-point favorites ahead of Week 3.
The SP+ model gives the Bayou Bengals a 57 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory under their belts with a final score prediction of 28-25 on Saturday night.
No. 17 LSU will kickoff against the Florida Gators in Week 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday night.
