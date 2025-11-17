LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for Week 14
The Southeastern Conference Office provided an update on Monday to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Nov. 28 and 29.
Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations.
The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.
Now, the LSU Tigers versus Oklahoma Sooners regular season finale has been set with the kickoff time and television channel revealed.
SEC Football Television Schedule
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Texas, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network
11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Louisville, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Oklahoma, ABC or ESPN *
2:30 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ABC or ESPN *
2:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Arkansas, SEC Network
2:30 or 3:30 p.m. CT – Florida State at Florida, ESPN2 *
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Auburn, ABC
Michael Van Buren's Take: First Start Edition
His feelings after his first win as the starting quarterback...
"It just feels great. My guys had my back the whole day, so it's an unbelievable feeling getting my first win in Tiger Stadium. [The SEC] is a hard place to get wins in. Going out there and fighting adversity to get the first win feels amazing."
On preparing for the trick plays on the game-winning drive...
"It's the stuff we practice all week. We just went out there and executed; there's nothing else to it."
On the nerves he felt during the first couple of series...
"It's football. Sometimes you go out there and you have a slow start and have to settle in. We were able to fight through adversity."
LSU will return to action next Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a non-conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on the docket. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
