LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Early Predictions and Picks for Week 7
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will navigate an open date in Week 6 prior to returning to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11 for a matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After suffering the program's first loss of the 2025 season this past weekend, Brian Kelly and Co. willl look to bounce back from a difficult showing against the Ole Miss Rebels
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
The LSU offense is averaging 104.8 yards per game across the first five games of the season - which places the Tigers at No. 121 in America in that statistic.
On Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU ran the ball 22 times for an alarming 57 total yards on the ground.
The rushing attack has been abysmal for the Bayou Bengals across five games with a lack of complementary football on offense.
Aside from a difficult showing in the run-game, LSU has seen Garrett Nussmeier struggle in 2025 along with the offensive line piece together a rough first five games of the season.
Now, all focus is on hitting the reset button ahead of Week 7 against LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina in order to get back on track.
It's set to be a night game in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11 between the pair of Southeastern Conference foes with the Bayou Bengals eyeing a chance to get back in the win column.
What are the early predictions for the Week 7 SEC clash? We turned to the ESPN Football Power Index.
The Early Prediction: ESPN FPI Weighs In
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 70.2 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley back in the win column.
The FPI provides the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to earn the win, but remain as underdogs ahead of matchups against Vanderbilt, Alabama and Oklahoma.
LSU and South Carolina will kickoff between 6 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT on Oct. 11 from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
