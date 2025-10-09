LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Kickoff Time and Predictions
No. 11 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with the program set to square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC matchup.
After navigating the open date in Week 6 following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels the week prior, all eyes are on Brian Kelly and Co. heading into Saturday's clash against the Gamecocks.
"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.
"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."
Now, with kickoff just days away, the early predictions are in along with updated betting lines via FanDuel Sportsbook.
What's the latest surrounding the Week 7 matchup? A look into the game information, betting lines and an early prediction.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +260
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: LSU Handles Business at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 73.0 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.
Kelly and Co. enter the matchup as near double-digit favorites with an opportunity to make a statement and get back on track with the backend of the schedule arriving.
