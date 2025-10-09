LSU Country

LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch, Kickoff Time and Predictions

Brian Kelly and Co. return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, square off against an SEC foe.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
In this story:

No. 11 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with the program set to square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC matchup.

After navigating the open date in Week 6 following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels the week prior, all eyes are on Brian Kelly and Co. heading into Saturday's clash against the Gamecocks.

"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.

"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Now, with kickoff just days away, the early predictions are in along with updated betting lines via FanDuel Sportsbook.

What's the latest surrounding the Week 7 matchup? A look into the game information, betting lines and an early prediction.

The Game Information: Week 7 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: -9.5 (-110)
  • South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • LSU: -330
  • South Carolina: +260

Total

  • Over 44.5 (-105)
  • Under 44.5 (-115)

LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.

LSU Tigers Football: Garrett Nussmeier.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The ESPN FPI Prediction: LSU Handles Business at Home

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 73.0 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.

Kelly and Co. enter the matchup as near double-digit favorites with an opportunity to make a statement and get back on track with the backend of the schedule arriving.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival

LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift

LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football