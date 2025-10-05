LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Kickoff Time and TV Channel Revealed
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of an open date in Week 6 following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels the week prior with all eyes on finding a groove on offense.
"There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains in search of hitting his stride after a difficult start to the year for the redshirt-senior signal-caller.
“I mean, look. Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better. Every player on offense has got to play better. And then we have to be more consistent on defense. I mean, there’s not one guy that you will point out and go, ‘Well, that was the reason why we lost’. There’s many, many players that have to play their best when their best is needed,” Kelly said following the Ole Miss game.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open. Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays.
"And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball, where they did very very well completing the deep ball.”
Now, all focus is on Week 7 with the South Carolina Gamecocks heading to town for a night game in Death Valley.
A look into the game information and early betting lines for the showdown in the Bayou State.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC).
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -345
- South Carolina: +270
Total
- Over 41.5 (-110)
- Under 41.5 (-110)
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals looking to bounce back.
Join the Community:
