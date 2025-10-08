LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: What The Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for an SEC matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 followed by an open date in Week 6, all eyes are on Brian Kelly and Co. moving forward with an opportunity to rebound on Saturday in Death Valley.
"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game," Kelly said on Monday,
"In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game. You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop.
"We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams. That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."
LSU enters the matchup against South Carolina as heavy favorites. What are the betting odds?
A look into the game information and early betting lines for the showdown in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +260
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
The ESPN FPI Prediction: LSU Handles Business at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 73.0 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory.
Kelly and Co. enter the matchup as double-digit favorites with an opportunity to make a statement and get back on track with the backend of the schedule arriving.
